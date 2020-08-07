All new Volvo cars and SUVs will be connected to the internet following the conclusion of an agreement between Melita Ltd and GasanZammit Motors Ltd. This new initiative will deliver high speed wireless internet within the vehicles thanks to a dedicated data SIM. This development will come at no extra cost to GasanZammit customers as the company will be covering the data cost for the first 24 months following the car purchase.

Harald Roesch, CEO at Melita said: “The days of sharing your mobile data via tethering with the car are now numbered. Vehicles are being designed to be part of the IoT ecosystem, opening up a plethora of options in terms of functionality, connectiveness and entertainment. The separate SIM installed in the vehicle will allow more control, independence and versatility.”

Stefan Deguara CEO at GasanZammit Motors said: “As market leaders in automotive, we wanted to be on the forefront of this digital revolution and provide our customers with the best possible driving experience complete with the full benefits of an internet-connected vehicle.”

For more information on internet and other related services, contact Melita on 2727 0270 or visit www.melita.com. GasanZammit can be contacted on 2778 8200 or info@gasanzammit.com.