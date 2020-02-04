Melita Business will be showcasing its state-of-the-art hosting facilities and networks at ICE London, the benchmark international business solutions exhibition for the gaming industry. During the event, taking place at ExCeL between today and Thursday, Melita will focus primarily on highlighting how the strength of its multisite hosting and the resilience of its fibre internet network can enable growth and security for gaming companies.

Melita’s participation at ICE follows the recent completion of two key investments which have further strengthened the company’s B2B proposition, especially for international customers. These are the opening of a second new data centre facility to provide clients with secondary or disaster recovery capabilities, and the recent launch of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services across Europe.

Melita’s new data centre in Mrieħel is additional capacity and contingency to the company’s primary data centre in Madliena, as demand for data services continues to grow. This latter data centre is built to Tier III specifications and is the only purpose-built facility in Malta. It covers a fully-fenced footprint of 10,000 square metres, making it the island’s largest facility. The strategically chosen site is a solitary building situated on high ground. It is detached from the main traffic arteries and does not pose flooding risks, thus meeting and exceeding the stringent levels of security required.

Malcolm Briffa, director of business services at Melita Limited, said: “The gaming industry continues to play an important role in Malta’s economy with the strength of our communications infrastructure becoming an ever more important factor in helping us to retain and attract new operators. With two data centres, fully redundant, high capacity connectivity to the internet via Milan and Frankfurt, and dedicated fibre connectivity available everywhere in Malta, Melita remains the obvious full telecom solutions choice for any gaming business looking to relocate to or expand in Malta.”

Harald Roesch, CEO at Melita, explained: “Melita has invested heavily in infrastructure; we now have one of the most powerful networks in Europe, making Malta the only country with nationwide gigabit internet, NB-IoT and 4.5G mobile networks. This investment is having a positive impact on Malta’s economy as evidenced by the 2019 EY Attractiveness Survey where 72 per cent of respondents said the telecommunications infrastructure was a main pull factor in persuading them to invest here. This result is something we’re proud to have contributed to, just as we are proud to be able to use our technology and expertise to enhance our clients’ businesses.”

