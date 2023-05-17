Communications company Melita has welcomed the results of a survey by the Malta Communications Authority that placed Melita Business first for new internet connections.

Nine out of 10 business customers subscribed to Melita Business for their new internet connections, according to the data published by the Malta Communications Authority (MCA) covering full year 2022.

Melita observed that according to the survey results, 94 per cent of new business internet connections installed in 2022 went to Melita Business and its nationwide fibre-powered service. The company’s share of new business mobile connections has reached almost 50 per cent.

Malcolm Briffa, Director of Business Services at Melita, said: “We’re delighted with the latest MCA report because it shows that Melita is the provider of choice for businesses in Malta. Businesses value the unparalleled reliability, nationwide gigabit speeds, and the customer support we provide.”

This is also confirmed by a survey commissioned by the company which shows that 69% of business users considered reliability as the biggest reason for switching service providers, while 58% cited speed as the most important reason for switching.

At 95 per cent, Malta’s internet connection rate is above the EU average which has risen significantly over the past decade.

Eighty-one per cent of surveyed households say they have an ultra-fast connection supporting a download speed of 100 Mbps or more. This represents a six-percentage point improvement over the respective figure reported in 2019.