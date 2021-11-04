The late Sixties were a busy period for football in Malta.

The era was full of events and good football but unfortunately, it was tainted with violence and the sour smell of corruption.

Competitions followed each other with such frequency that one was left almost breathless. Visits by foreign teams were frequent.

In the 1968-69 season alone, Arsenal, Milan, Progressul, and Watford all visited the Island.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta