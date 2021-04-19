Melita Ltd’s customer satisfaction ratings continue to improve as its investments in people, infrastructure, technology and systems keep bearing fruit.

These investments include the recent launch of an AI-powered chatbot on the Melita website which is successfully handling the more routine customer enquiries, giving the customer care team more time to dedicate to queries that require personal attention.

As a result, Melita’s customer satisfaction score has reached an all-time high of 9.1 out of 10 as measured by the international organisation NiceReply. These gains are in line with findings from the latest End User Affairs Report released by the Malta Communications Authority. This report reveals that while the overall number of complaints regarding telecoms providers grew by 45 per cent, the number of complaints regarding Melita declined and Melita customers made the fewest complaints.

Harald Roesch, CEO at Melita Ltd, said: “Over the past four years, Melita has undergone a transformation. Our infrastructure has been overhauled, making us the only provider able to deliver gigabit internet speeds for business and residential customers nationwide. Melita is also the only operator with a 5G ready mobile network. The resulting improvements in the quality and reliability of our services have been matched by similar investments in all aspects of customer care.

“We have been meticulous in measuring the impact of our efforts among customers and, while there will always be room for enhancements, overall satisfaction rates have climbed steadily. The latest data from the MCA supports the fact that Melita is outperforming the sector by some distance and gives us the motivation to continue improving.”

More information on Melita’s customer service promises is available at https://www.melita.com/customer-service-promises/.