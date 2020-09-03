Melita will early on Friday be repairing a fibre cable which was extensively damaged earlier in the day by a third-party contractor carrying out roadworks in Marsa.

The company said that while emergency repairs have already been made to guarantee continuity of service, the cable will be fully repaired between 1 and 5am on Friday.

The work will be carried out at this time to minimise inconvenience to the significant number of customers across the south who will experience service interruptions as a result of these works.

Customers are reminded that emergency calls to 112 are designed to work from mobile throughout any service interruption.