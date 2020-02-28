A proposed five-star resort on the site of the Mellieħa Bay Hotel would have a negative impact on the ecology of the surrounding area which is outside the development zone, according to a preliminary study.

The hotel was closed down last October and is set to be demolished and replaced with a new tourist complex.

The study was published as part of a public consultation on the project led by the Environment Resources Authority.

The site, spanning 16.3 hectares, was acquired from the government in 1963 through a 150-year emphyteusis for an annual ground rent of £150.

The hotel had been in operation since 1969.

The owners, Mizzi Group of Companies, have now applied to construct a luxury complex in its place with 472 guestrooms.

The footprint of the entire resort will increase by about 25% to 49,482 square metres. The developer is pledging to dedicate 12,300 square metres to soft landscaping comprising indigenous trees and shrubs.

However, a preliminary study, known as the project description statement, points out that part of the existing complex is already beyond the permitted development boundaries of the 2006 northwest local plan.

An area of 8,720 square metres – made up of the tennis courts, three car parks, a sub-station, plant areas and storage garages – are outside what is technically known as the area for restrained development.

Proposed complex would in certain parts rise higher by some 7.2 metres, about two storeys

Under the new proposal, the resort will be extended by a further 10,017 square metres into this zone, meaning that a quarter of the new complex would lie in the area for restrained development.

The description statement notes that the footprint would be extended to shift the access road northwards, excavate an underground car park, accommodate an adult swimming pool on the seaward side and for some landscaping works.

Part of this extension would be within the designated area of ecological importance stretching from Rdum mill-Ponta tal-Aħrax to Rdum il-Ħmar.

This is likely to leave a negative impact on the ecology through the loss of natural areas affected and the habitats they support, the study said.

Other possible impacts flagged by the study were related to the visual impact.

While the existing hotel consists of seven interconnected blocks of uniform height, the proposed complex would in certain parts rise higher by some 7.2 metres, about two storeys.

This would have a visual impact within the Marfa area which is of high landscape value, especially when viewed from the other side of Għadira Bay, the study notes.

Submissions on the development proposal can be made by email on eia.malta@era.org.mt or by post to the EIA Team, Environment and Resources Authority, Hexagon House, Spencer Hill, Marsa MRS 1441.

The consultation period ends on March 8.