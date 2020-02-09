We usually meet for a run or a coaching session but on Saturday, January 25 we met together with a group of children and their carers from Fra Diego home and Sagra Famiglia home. The children residing in these homes together with the children of our club members enjoyed games, races and a party. It was great seeing many happy faces having fun together. Well done to all members and thanks to the Mellieħa AC committee, St Paul’s missionary college, The Canifor Hotel, Alf Mizzi & Sons and Angie Conti photography for helping us.