Maltese long-distance runner Dillon Cassar has secured another prestigious result on the international scene when he competed in the EDP Rock’n Roll Running Series in Madrid last Sunday.

Cassar enjoyed a very impressive performance as the Mellieħa AC runner completed the distance in a time of 30 minutes and 53 seconds.

The talented runner finished second overall, only behind to Carlos Mayo Nieto, who represented Spain in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics when finishing 13th in the 10,000 metres race, as he won the race in a time of 29 minutes and 37 seconds.

At the end of the race, Cassar sounded very pleased with his performance.

