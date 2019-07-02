A 12-year-old application to extend the Mellieħa Bay Hotel has been withdrawn to make way for the latest plans to build an even larger complex.

The plans envisage the demolition of the existing hotel and the construction of a brand new five-star resort.

However, no details are available at this stage as a full development application has yet to be submitted.

Last February, Times of Malta reported that the iconic hotel, part of the Alf Mizzi & Sons Group, was due to close down by the end of October and that no bookings were being accepted for the rest of the year.

Meanwhile, employees were notified of their forthcoming redundancy to allow them time to seek alternative jobs elsewhere.

Located in a prime site within an area of ecological importance at Għadira Bay, the hotel was inaugurated 50 years ago, when the tourism industry was in its infancy.

Sources in the accommodation sector said that a few years ago the company had acquired a large adjacent property in Għadira Bay, formerly housing the Costa Del Sol Restaurant and a caravan site.

It is not known if this land will be incorporated into the new five-star complex.

The hotel site is government-owned but in 1963 was leased through an emphyteusis agreement to Beaufort Investment Trust for 150 years against an annual ground rent of £150. Spanning over 147 tumuli, this immense plot of land, of which only a third has been developed, was granted on condition that it would be used “exclusively for the purpose of tourist development”.

The tenant was bound to build “a self-contained first-class tourist resort hotel” for no fewer than 420 guests.

In 2007, a development application was filed for the building of an additional two blocks. The planning process dragged on for years, undergoing various revisions, until in January 2016 the most recent submission on the expansion project was made by architect Edwin Mintoff on behalf of the developers.

That plan has now been dropped and the entire place will instead be demolished and a new complex built from scratch. However, it was only last week that the original 2007 application was formally withdrawn.