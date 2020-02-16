Time is running out for the Mellieħa Bay Hotel. It closed its doors last October, and there are plans to demolish and replace it with a new (and bigger, apparently) building. Whatever the size of the replacement, I think the project is ill-conceived. I also think that the Planning Authority should step in to save the building.

The relative lack of interest is surprising. So far, the scent of resistance has been on the grounds of the uptake of land by a larger footprint. The only argument for the value of the building itself I’ve come across is an opinion piece by architect and activist Tara Cassar.

The reasons behind the silence are likely many. The Mellieħa Bay Hotel is a building most of us only ever view from a distance. It was never used by a French Knight to store pharmacy jars and is therefore seen as modern and dispensable. The developers are not of the type that’s easy to dislike and bash. The Mizzi Organisation is far posher and more respectable than the Ċaqnus and Silvios and Sandros. One might be inclined to think they can’t be wrong, or to think otherwise and shut up.

There are two kinds of reasons why to demolish the hotel would be wrong.The first are about its intrinsic value, the second about the cost of demolition and rebuilding.

We’ve literally run out of places where to dump the rubble we so love to create

The hotel, which cost £1 million to build, is actually a month older than the University campus at Tal-Qroqq. It opened in October 1969, at a time when new hotels were being built by the score in a scramble to tap into mass tourism. The list includes the Hilton (1967), Promenade (1967), Marina (1968), Hyperion (1968), Salina Bay (1968), Corinthia (1968), Preluna (1970) and Tower Palace (1970).

Most of these have since been altered, in some cases beyond recognition, or demolished outright. In this respect, the Mellieħa Bay Hotel is exceptional: on the outside at least, it retains much the same appearance it had when it was first built.

This gives it a double historical significance. First, it stands as an emissary of a key moment in our economic and political history. Malta then was a newly independent country that faced the challenge of new livelihoods to replace the old reliance on troops and navies.

If this sounds a bit of a stretch, consider the fortifications. Part of the value of the walls and gates is their power to transport us to a time – or rather times, if we include the World War II pillboxes – of armadas and maritime superpowers. There is something of the ritual siege about walking into Mdina or St Angelo. It’s re-enactment, without the silliness of crossbows and falcons.

The second count of historical significance has to do with architecture. The Mellieħa Bay Hotel makes all the correct noises for the period. No one with the slightest interest in modernism and 1960s architecture would contemplate touching it. I happen to think the hotel’s not half bad-looking either. It’s linear and clean, and I especially like the way the end sections (currently in red ochre) set up a dialogue with the turrets of the Red Tower on the ridge. The developers say that the new hotel will do a better job at ‘blending in’ with the landscape, but this is not always a good idea.

On the one hand, it is true that architecture can work by blending in. On the other, some of the best-loved and most highly regarded buildings work by doing the exact opposite – by setting up a contrast with the landscape, that is. The Comino tower doesn’t particularly blend in, but it somehow complements the profile of the island beautifully. The Mellieħa Bay Hotel is in that category and works equally well, probably helped by its 50 years of presence in the landscape.

The value of the building aside, there is the cost of the demolition to consider. I don’t mean the monetary cost: that’s the Mizzis’ problem and one that I’m sure they can handle very well. Rather, I have in mind the environmental and social costs of the thousands of tonnes of debris that will be created by the demolition and their equal in materials that will be required by the rebuilding.

Few things are as tangible as the problem faced by the country on construction waste. We’ve literally run out of places where to dump the rubble we so love to create. Things are so desperate that some constructors, probably smaller ones with scanty resources, have taken to fly-tipping in the dead of night.

I was shocked a couple of weeks ago to find that someone had plonked several truckloads of rubble right in the middle of Għajn Riħana valley. Given this context, it makes sense to limit demolition to instances where it is strictly necessary.

The case of the Mellieħa Bay Hotel is quite the opposite. It actually involves the destruction of a good and historically representative building that could very easily be refurbished. The sheer volume of the place, and therefore of the waste it will generate, makes the argument even more pressing.

mafalzon@hotmail.com