Frank Salt Real Estate’s Mellieħa team clinched the ‘Best Branch for 2022’ title during the company’s recent annual general conference.

The award acknowledges the outstanding performance of each office during the year and considers various factors such as client feedback, the number of transactions concluded, properties listed, revenue generated and other performance-related metrics.

With all branches surpassing their annual targets in 2022, selecting the best of the best was not an easy feat for the real estage agency. However, the Mellieħa branch emerged as the top performer, making it the worthy recipient of the award.

Originally opening its doors in 2007, this is the second time the Mellieħa branch has received the Best Branch award, having also won the same award in 2020.

North regional manager Patrick Xuereb expressed his gratitude and pride for the team’s dedication and commitment to their work, emphasising that the award is the best recognition and reward they could hope for after a challenging year.

In 2022, the Mellieħa branch team also moved to a new, larger office in Mellieħa’s main street to broaden their scope and accommodate the greater number of property consultants at the branch.

“The Mellieħa team’s exceptional commitment to customer service excellence has been a significant contributing factor to our success,” Xuereb said.

“I thank all the team for their loyalty and their commitment to delivering a top-notch service to our clients, ensuring that their needs and preferences are met promptly and professionally.

“Frank Salt Real Estate’s ethos requires that we always go above and beyond to provide a personalised service. We strongly believe that customer service is the cornerstone of any business and strive to maintain the highest standards of service excellence at all times.”

Company director Darren De Domenico added: “We are super proud of the Mellieħa team’s achievements year after year. Their passion for real estate extends beyond their work hours. They are actively involved in their local community and take pride in giving back. They understand the importance of building relationships and they go out of their way to create meaningful connections with their clients and community.”

He continued: “Our property consultants’ passion for all things real estate is the foundation of our success. They love what they do, and it shows in every aspect of their business. Their commitment to excellence, dedication to customer service and love for their community make Frank Salt Real Estate the go-to property agency in the industry.”