Two brothers, allegedly involved in a midday brawl on Monday, were granted bail after pleading not guilty upon their arraignment.

Ħamrun-residents Justin and Malcolm Mercieca, 32 and 31 respectively, were escorted to court under arrest over the fight that broke out shortly before noon on Marfa Road, Mellieħa.

Details about the incident were somewhat scanty but the violent episode allegedly revolved around the two brothers, the former girlfriend of one of them and her new boyfriend.

A first-aid team assisted the injured man at the scene of the incident.

He was subsequently admitted to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

The next day, the brothers were jointly charged with grievously injuring the woman’s partner without intending to endanger his life, assaulting the woman and threatening the couple.

After hearing submissions by both parties the court upheld the request for bail against a deposit of €2,000 and a personal guarantee of €4,000 each, as well as an order to sign the bail book twice weekly.

The court also issued a temporary protection order in favour of the alleged victims and their families, pending criminal proceedings.

Inspector Godwin Scerri prosecuted. Lawyers Mario Mifsud and Christian Camilleri were defence counsel.