Last season’s Division One runners-up Mellieha Libertas confirmed another set of two signings for the coming basketball season when they named Maltese guard Sam Zammit and Serbian forward Nikola Jovanovic to their roster.

Former Malta youth international Zammit returns to play after a break due to study commitments, while Jovanovic joins as one of the team’s import players.

20-year-old Jovanovic comes off the back of experiences in his home country Serbia where he played in youth categories and the third division. His latest stint was with Belgrade club KK Rivers BM where he played for the Under-19, -21, and eventually the senior team in 2021.

His baptism into Maltese basketball came this summer as he joined fellow Serbian players Nenad Bukva, Vule Jandric and Slavko Opojevlic in the first of Malta 3×3’s summer stops, all three having been Mellieha players last season. While Bukva and Opojevlic have remained at the club, Jandric moved on earlier in July.

More details here...