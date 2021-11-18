Mellieħa Curves overcame the Għajnsielem Redcoats 15-5 in a fastpitch game played at the Għajnsielem Ground.

Curves pitcher Rena Vella was the standout for the team from Mellieħa as she struck out five players, a season-high.

Mellieħa player-coach, Olga Karpuhina also had a great outing at second base registering several put-outs and assists holding off the Redcoats at critical stages of the game.

She also had two hits with three RBIs.

