Mellieħa Libertas obtained their third league win from four matches when they had the better of Depiro.The northerners’ success materialised in the second part of the game when they started distancing themselves fromthe Mtarfa-based team who had managed to keep close contact in the first 20 minutes of effective play.

A three-pointer from Nicholas Grech gave Depiro a very early lead but with Connor Zinaich immediately pressuring the opponents’ defence, Mellieħa did not take long to jump in front for a 15-8 lead after just over half of the first quarter played.

The gap did increase to double figures after a Nikola Jovancic threeball and a Miguel Falzon hoop.

But Depiro managed to claw back into the game by the end of the first quarter as they bounced back with a 7-0 run with their import duo Cameron Cornelius and Kameron Rooks sharing the points.

