Mellieħa obtained their second major success in less than a week after clinching the Challenge Cup after defeating the University of Malta 4-2.

The Northerners came into this game on a high after their success in the FMA Amateur Cup against Ta’ Xbiex and were eager to add to their silverware collection.

They pressed hard from the start and managed to surge ahead through Joshua Tonna after connecting well to a pass from Armando Gjepali before the latter doubled the score minutes later.

University of Malta were awarded a shot from the second penalty mark after Mellieħa conceded five fouls and Essa Benatiya made no mistake from the spot.

