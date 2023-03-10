The final of another local basketball cup is upon us and this weekend, the Ta’ Qali Pavilion plays host to Mellieha Libertas and BUPA Luxol in the Louis Borg Cup title battle.

The two teams face off on Friday (tip-off: 6.15PM), and Sunday (Tip-off: 3.45PM).

Both sides will be looking for the first title of the season, and with Christian Narciso’s clan having lost out to Starlites FIJO in the Shield in February, Malta international David Bugeja, in his first season at the club since joining from Hibernians, believes the team is aching to win.

“We’re hungry to lift a trophy as we’ve been playing really well this season, but we haven’t won anything yet,” Bugeja told the Times of Malta.

