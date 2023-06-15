Division One side Mellieha Libertas confirmed on Thursday that former coach Ian Terribile will be returning to his position after a hiatus from the sport.

This announcement comes just days after former coach Christian Narciso’s departure from the club after one season.

Terribile, who left his post back in 2020 and was replaced by Silvia Gambino back then, returns to the club he led when it was still an amateur league side, now an entirely changed side.

