BOV Men’s Division One leaders Mellieha Libertas announced their third import player signing for the signing on Wednesday, confirming earlier reports of a new addition over the winter break.

The 6’7 forward was registered with the Malta Basketball Association (MBA) during the transfer window but is said to be arriving this week to join coach Ian Terribile and co. for the business end of the regular season.

“Welcome to Mellieha Alex Peacock. The 6’7 former Texas State University has had various experiences in Europe: Cyprus, Portugal, and Lebanon. Now he will join our Senior team to continue his experience in Europe” a club statement read.

