BOV League Game Day 13 had interesting outcomes.

BUPA Luxol started off with a hard-fought win over Depiro to maintain pressure on Mellieħa. Twenty-four hours later, the latter registered a very important win over Hibs, after a high-scoring game, thereby retaining a buffer in the league standings over Luxol.

In the other league fixture, Starlites Naxxar had to dig deep to ward off Gżira Athleta’s gallant efforts and finish with a six-point win.

With two matches to go, Mellieħa Libertas who are presently joint third with Depiro with six wins, have their fate in their own hands and may even end up in the third spot in the final standings whilst, at the other hand, also may also end up out of the play-offs.

Mellieħa essentially need just one win from their remaining two regular league games to ascertain their spot in the playoffs.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta