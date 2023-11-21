Mellieha Libertas’ Tedrick Wolfe and Vukasin Jandric both hit 30 points as the Northerners powered past Valletta Fighters on Sunday. While the Citizens blasted through for a fast opening, Mellieha were the eventual marathon winners as they took over and pushed the tempo of the game for the win.

Meanwhile, Gzira Athleta triumphed over Luxol with a Malik Riddle 42-point game before Starlites JSD took a late win in a hotly contested battle against SiGMA Depiro in the final game of the day.

