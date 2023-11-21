Mellieha Libertas’ Tedrick Wolfe and Vukasin Jandric both hit 30 points as the Northerners powered past Valletta Fighters on Sunday. While the Citizens blasted through for a fast opening, Mellieha were the eventual marathon winners as they took over and pushed the tempo of the game for the win.

Meanwhile, Gzira Athleta triumphed over Luxol with a Malik Riddle 42-point game before Starlites JSD took a late win in a hotly contested battle against SiGMA Depiro in the final game of the day.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.