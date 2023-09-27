Malta Division One runners-up for the past two seasons Mellieha Libertas announced on Wednesday they had added Spanish forward Eduardo Valdespina Hernandez to their Division One squad.

The 6’2 Spaniard has already played with the Northerners last season in Division Two and after a positive season, new coach Ian Terribile has promoted him to the first team ahead of the new season, and the MBA Super Cup this weekend.

Valdespina Hernandez will be joining a squad consisting of numerous returning players and just like Klemen Skrabec who was at the club four years ago and Corrado Mercurio who was at Mellieha between 2020-22, the Spaniard will play as a local foreigner after having been working in the country for a number of years.

