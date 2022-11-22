Trailing with a double-figure deficit, 71-81, Mellieħa Libertas made a counter strike with an 18-0 late streak in the final stretch of the game to fully decide the game in their favour and make it back-to-back wins in the league.

After an initial brace of baskets from Hibs’ big Serb centre Ivan Demcesen, it was Mellieħa who had a momentary early lead with the first of Connor Ziniach’s impressive 47 points in the game after an earlier Robert Bonnici long ranger.

However, the middle part of the first quarter was totally in Hibs’ favour as the Paolities registered a 13-0 run with their team’s top scorer Demcesen still well in the action apart from hoops from teammates Justin Bogle and Anton Axiaq.

Mellieħa’s drought was set off as they replied afterwards with nine straight points to bring the game at par, 19-19. But an early positive Hibs start to the second quarter had them open another small lead, 28-21, with Bogle netting his second from five treys in the game.

More details here...