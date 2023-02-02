Men’s Division One leaders Mellieha Libertas have further strengthened their roster on Thursday as they confirmed the signing of Colombian forward Sebastian Valencia.

‘EL Piti’ joins on the back of a season in his home country with Piratas de Bogota where he averaged 35 minutes a game in 19 outings. It was a season where he averaged 58.6% of his shots made from the field, also going 34.2% from range and 75.6% from the line. On defence, his 9.7 rebounds average is set to make him a threat under the boards.

A valid addition the coach Christian Narciso’s roster, Valencia arrives at a crucial time as the team prepares for the business end of the season, facing Hibernians in the Louis Borg Cup quarter-finals, a Knock Out final against Starlites FIJO, and more importantly, the playoffs.

