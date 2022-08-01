Malta basketball club Mellieha Libertas will be looking to one-up last season’s successes by adding to their squad Maltese shooting guards David Bugeja and Robert Bonnici, the Times of Malta can confirm.

Libertas have made a statement signing in Malta international Bugeja, who returns to club basketball after a stellar performance for the Malta National Team in the FIBA Small Countries Games this summer. The move was confirmed on Saturday night, according to club sources, ahead of the transfer deadline for homegrown players midnight Monday.

The shooting guard, who averaged 11 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in the summer tournament, leaves Hibernians to join newly appointed coach Christian Narciso’s side on a one-year contract. He will surely be an added value to the squad which sees the return of Vule Jandric and Nenad Bukva after both being handed a suspension by the club during last season’s playoffs.

The Mellieha club also agreed on a deal with former Starlites FIJO player Bonnici earlier in July for a two-year contract which means that he will leave the Naxxar club after 14 years to join last season’s Knock-Out winners and runners-up in the BOV Men’s League.

