Slovenian centre Klemen Skrabec will be on the sidelines for a while after an anterior cruciate ligament injury during this new season’s preparation.

The announcement came on Mellieha Libertas’ socials on Friday as they confirmed the injury.

“Unfortunately, our big man Klemen was diagnosed with an ACL injury. Stay strong and get well soon,” the club statement read.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...