Game day 10 resulted in two quite unexpected outcomes as the leading duo, Mellieħa Libertas and Starlites FIJO both lost to Hibs and Depiro respectively.

The latter two teams notched their fourth league wins, now also similar to both BUPA Luxol and Gżira Athleta, but the three points deduction at the start of the season are leaving their mark in the standings as Luxol and Athleta both have a three-game lead and seem almost at bay, for the final two play-offs spots.

