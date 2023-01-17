Mellieħa Libertas took the top spot in the standings after grabbing their second league win over Starlites out of three rounds.

The Northerners beat their nearest rivals while holding the lead throughout, led by their import player Connor Zinaich who had a positive game with an efficiency rating of 56 including a double-double with 36 points and 19 rebounds.After a very early trey from Vukasin Jandric, Mellieħa grabbed their longest streak in the game with an 8-0 run which had them go 11-2 with under three minutes played.

Zinaich banged in two back-to-back three balls followed by a Nenad Bukva fastbreak layup after a Starlites turnover.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...