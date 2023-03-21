The last game day of the BOV Men’s League regular season was played over the weekend with Mellieħa Libertas having the honour of claiming the regular season winners title although the main prize sought by each team is eventually the Play-Off Finals.

The post-season commences this Sunday as the semi-final pairings were set following the outcome of the last game day where two teams who were already out of the playoff race grabbed victories.

First, it was Gżira Athleta who closed their commitments with a resolute performance against Mellieħa.

With Hibernians also saying farewell to their season with an overtime win over Depiro, the latter had to settle for fourth place in the final standings and now will face Mellieħa in the semi-final series.

