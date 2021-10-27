A man who was murdered in a Mellieħa apartment in July, bled slowly to death after his liver was punctured, a court heard on Wednesday.

Forensic evidence about the nature of the victim’s injuries emerged in ongoing proceedings against Mayumi Santos Patacsil, a 44-year old Filipino who stands accused of fatally stabbing Marcelino Montalban Saraza, who was her partner.

The victim was found lying in a pool of blood covered by a sheet on the floor, close to the kitchen area. He had been stabbed in the chest.

Forensic medical expert Mario Scerri testified that besides that fatal blow which had punctured the liver, the victim had another wound on the neck that might have given the impression of being self-inflicted. Yet it was caused after death, probably by a different weapon.

Two knives had been found at the crime scene. One was in the kitchen sink while the knife probably used to deal the fatal blow was found outside on the ground beneath the veranda.

Dental expert David Mifsud testified how he had examined the body of the victim at the hospital mortuary and confirmed the presence of a bite mark on his left arm.

That mark was done by the accused, whom he had also examined at Mater Dei Hospital.

Patacsil had two bite marks on her hands, one on her left palm that matched the victim.

During Wednesday’s sitting the court, Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, also heard from a former flat mate of the Filipino couple who said that Patacsil’s jealousy sparked frequent rows with Marcelino.

The accused often claimed that the witness, Caroline Della Peda, was having an affair with her partner and bombarded her with calls and messages to that effect.

Although she sought to reassure the accused, saying that she was happily married, the situation escalated to such an extent that in December last year Della Peda reported the matter to the police.

She said that Patacsil would accuse her of showering while Marcelino was around and on one occasion had wrongly suspected that Della Peda had prepared a cake for her partner.

In actual fact, that cake was meant as a gift to a ‘front liner,’ explained the witness, adding that the situation had caused her great stress.

The case continues in December.

Inspector Shawn Pawney prosecuted, assisted by AG lawyers Etienne Savona and Anthony Vella.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Ryan Ellul and Tiziana Micallef are defence counsel.