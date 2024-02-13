Mellieha Libertas got back to winning ways last weekend when they blew out Luxol with a 57-point victory at the Ta’ Qali Pavilion on Sunday. It was a game that saw Mellieha keeping their top spot for yet another week while it was one to forget for Luxol who struggled to make an impact.

Meanwhile, SiGMA Depiro overcame their fourth-quarter demons to keep hope alive for the final playoff spot with a win against Hibernians.

Athleta remain in contention for the post-season even after defeat to title holder Starlites JSD in the final game of the afternoon.

