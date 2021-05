An Englishman who lives in Mellieħa has been reported missing, the police said on Sunday.



Garry Eaton, 57, was last seen close to his Mellieħa residence, where he lives alone.



Anyone with information about him or his whereabouts should contact the police by dialling 21224001 or 119, or by visiting their closest police station.

