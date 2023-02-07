Game day 12 of the BOV Men League had different outcomes.

Mellieħa Libertas maintained their two-game advantage in the standings over Starlites FIJO after a convincing win over BUPA Luxol. Starlites’ victory over Hibernians means that the Paolites are now out of the reckoning for a playoff spot. On the other hand, Depiro, who similar to Hibs started the league season with -3 points for disciplinary reasons, registered their fourth straight league win and have now come at par with Gżira Athleta in the standings, also having a direct game advantage with two wins already over Athleta.

With three game days to go in the regular season, the run for the final two spots now has intensified with Luxol enjoying a marginal buffer with a game lead over the two teams in their pursuit.

