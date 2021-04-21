The large square in front of Mellieħa church is to be paved as part of a €1.7 million rehabilitation project.

The work will be carried out by Infrastructure Malta together with the Ministry for Tourism.

Infrastructure Ministercom Ian Borg said the project would give a better quality of life to the community through better accessibility and an aesthetically pleasing appearance.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said the project will connect the parish church and the historic Sanctuary of Our Lady of Mellieħa together with other attractions such as the grotto of Our Lady and a world war two shelter as a single tourist hub in the heart of the locality.

"This investment in infrastructure is important as it goes hand in hand with our vision of attracting a new tourism niche to our country, that of faith tourism,” Bartolo said.