Mellieħa stun Hibernians as Starlites Naxxar consolidate top spot

The first game day of the new year and the eighth one of this league campaign offered three very close games which could have gone either way.

Starlites Naxxar consolidated their top spot in the standings and now are two games ahead of second-placed Hibs who had to bow down against a fighting Mellieħa Libertas Spalding side.

The northerners climbed into a shared third spot in the standings together with Depiro, who had to dig deep to take home a marginal win and overcome BUPA Luxol’s firm resistance.

Luxol, still waiting for their second professional import player to arrive, are now three games away from a play-off spot whilst Gżira Athleta are a solitary game behind.

