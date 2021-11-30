The final game day of the first round of the BOV Men League had an interesting result when Mellieħa Libertas Spalding jumped to the second spot in the standings after they had the better of the leaders Starlites Naxxar with the latter suffering their first defeat in the campaign.

Hibs pounced on this Starlites slip as they now share the top spot in the standings after they beat Depiro and registered another century win.

In the final game of the weekend, Gżira Athleta and BUPA Luxol crossed swords with Athleta getting their second win.

Depiro 76

Hibernians 100

(24-25, 19-34, 20-19, 13-22)

After yet another century win, making it four such wins in the first round and only missing the century score by a mere point in their solitary loss against Starlites, Hibs managed to end the first round at a joint top spot with Starlites Naxxar.

The match was decided in the final five minutes of the first half when Hibs, following a 25-10 run in five minutes, not only overturned the lead in their favour but opened a double-digit lead which made it very difficult for Depiro to recover.

