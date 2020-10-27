Mellieħa 88

Hibernians 87

(22-17, 14-17, 22-23, 16-17; 14-13)

The 2020-21 BOV Men’s League got off with an extended encounter as the first game had to be decided after one overtime period with Mellieħa Libertas Spalding, making a return to the first division after a number of years, stunned Hibs by a solitary point.

As Mellieħa opened up with more focus to snatch an early lead, having a points contribution by each of their starting five, Hibs gradually started gnawing back into their deficit by half-time.

