Mellieħa is celebrating Christmas with a number of activities being held mainly under a big tent in Mellieħa parish square.

Milied Mellieħi 2019 will kick off this evening at 7.30pm with a vocal concert by the Kor tal-Għaqda Korali u Orkestrali Maria Bambina at the Manikata parish church. The Mellieħa local council is providing transport towards Manikata.

Mellieħa parish square will come alive tomorrow with the opening of the Christmas food stalls at 7pm. Musical entertainment will be provided from 8pm onwards by Future Voices, Big Friends Guggen Musik Band and a Queen tribute band named Radio Queen.

Meanwhile, from 7.30 to 9pm, the Mellieħa sanctuary’s choir will perform a Christmas-related programme at the church.

Saturday will start off with a kids’ party for children between three and 10 years of age. A small gift will be given to all the children by Father Christmas.

This will be followed by an activity for the elderly at Dar il-Madonna tal-Mellieħa, which will see the participation of singer Renato.

The food stalls will once again open at 7pm. Vuċijiet Vittorjani Choir, Artemocion Dance & Leisure Studio, violinist Maria Cini, X Factor participant Mark Anthony Bartolo and Tikka Banda will entertain the crowd.

On the closing day of the event, Sunday, the celebrations will start at 6pm in the parish square. Entertainment will be provided by Solange Farrugia, pianist John Cutajar, Imperial Choir, Daniela Vella and Cassandra Scerri, Malcolm Pisano, the Malta’s Children Choir and Ben Purplle.

Mellieħa band Jamm Band will present A Jammin’ Christmas: A Concert by Jamm Band & Friends, with the participation of Corazon Mizzi, Neville Refalo, Ishmael Grech, Whitney Cremona, Thea Grech and Emma Cutajar.

Other attractions during the three-day festival include a crib and crafts exhibition put on by Art Club 2000, an artisanal exhibition and a children’s corner.

A park and ride service will operate from the Belleview area to the parish square. For more information and updates, visit the Milied Mellieħi 2019 Facebook page.