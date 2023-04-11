Mellieħa Libertas came out on top in the deciding game three of the semi-final play-off series against Depiro to proceed to the final.

Depiro had emerged winners in game one but then Mellieħa recorded back-to-back wins to take the three-game series 2-1. The northerners will now move to the BOV 2023 Championship series against reigning champions Starlites FIJO on a best-of-five format.

Two treys inside the first 90 seconds of play from Robert Bonnici (38 per cent shooting, nine rebounds) and Isaac Bonett (eight rebounds, five assists) respectively, gave Mellieħa the first lead in the game.

