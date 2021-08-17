Melvin Theuma briefly returned to the witness stand on Tuesday to present proof of ownership of a Mosta flat allegedly used as a safe house by those involved in the 2010 foiled HSBC bank heist.

The self-confessed middleman in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination was testifying in the compilation of evidence against Darren Debono, it-Topo, who together with Vincent Muscat, il-Kohhu, stand accused of alleged involvement in the attempted bank robbery.

In previous testimony, Theuma had said that on the evening of the Isle of MTV concert in June 2010, Alfred Degiorgio had called him asking him to go to the flat which Theuma had rented to Debono some time previously.

When Theuma did turn up at the Mosta apartment he found Debono on a bed, in his underpants, blood dripping onto his thigh.

Degiorgio told Theuma that Debono had been shot at by police and asked him to find a doctor of horses to attend to the injured man.

But Theuma had panicked and, saying, “ok, ok,” he just left.

On Tuesday, Theuma repeated the address of the apartment and then handed a copy of the deed of sale as requested by Debono’s lawyer at the previous hearing.

No details emerged as lawyers Edward Gatt and Mark Vassallo browsed that document while Theuma watched silently from the witness stand.

A couple of minutes later and with no further questions for the witness, Theuma’s cross examination was suspended “to an opportune stage, namely at the trial by jury,” the court was told.

Just as presiding magistrate Monica Vella declared that the records of the compilation were to be sent back to the Criminal Court, prosecuting Inspector Joseph Mercieca remarked that there might be another witness, naming Alfred Degiorgio.

Should that be the case, the records would have to be sent back before the Magistrates’ Court for that testimony to be recorded.