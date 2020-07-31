Melvin Theuma remains in a stable condition in hospital, ten days after a stabbing he says was self-inflicted.

The star witness in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case was initially in intensive care but was transferred into the ENT ward at Mater Dei.

He claims he hired three hitmen to kill the journalist in October 2017 on the orders of millionaire businessman Yorgen Fenech and has been granted a pardon in exchange for his evidence.

On July 21 Theuma was found with multiple stab wounds to his neck and body in his home in Swieqi, where he was living under police protection.

Police said all signs indicated that the stabbing was self inflicted and Theuma later wrote notes saying he had self-harmed out of remorse for his involvement in the murder and fears his testimony was being doubted.

He was due to face cross-examination by the defence team the following day.

Caruana Galizia was killed in a car bomb in October 2017 in an attack allegedly carried out by brothers Alfred and George Degiorgia, and a third man, Vince Muscat, who has also asked for a pardon in exchange for his evidence.