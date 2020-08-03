Melvin Theuma remains in a stable condition in hospital, almost two weeks since a stabbing he says was self-inflicted.

The star witness in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case was initially in intensive care but was transferred into the ENT ward at Mater Dei where he is being monitored.

According to his testimony in court so far, he hired three hitmen to kill the journalist in October 2017 allegedly on the orders of millionaire businessman Yorgen Fenech. Theuma has been granted a pardon in exchange for his evidence.

On July 21, a day before a crucial appearance in court, Theuma was found with multiple stab wounds to his neck and body in his home in Swieqi, where he was living under police protection.

Police said all signs indicated that the stabbing was self-inflicted and Theuma later wrote notes saying he had self-harmed out of remorse for his involvement in the murder and fears his testimony was being doubted.

Caruana Galizia was killed in a car bomb in October 2017 in an attack allegedly carried out by brothers Alfred and George Degiorgia, and a third man, Vince Muscat, who has also asked for a pardon in exchange for his evidence.