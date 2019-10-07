One of the narrative features everyone couldn’t stop buzzing about at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year was British writer-director Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir.

A cinematic memoir that finds the film-maker reaching into and reflecting on her past, The Souvenir, takes a rather traditional story of two mismatched lovers and their destructive relationship and fills it with such intimate details that the story beats feel shockingly new.

The drama features two breakthrough performances by Honor Swinton Byrne (daughter of Tilda) and Tom Burke that are bound to go down as two of the year’s most memorable.

A shy but ambitious film student (Byrne) begins to find her voice as an artist while navigating a turbulent courtship with a charismatic but untrustworthy man (Burke). She defies her protective mother (Tilda Swinton) and concerned friends as she slips deeper and deeper into an intense, emotionally fraught relationship that comes dangerously close to destroying her dreams.

The Souvenir is being screened at St James Cavalier tomorrow at 7.30pm. Tickets may be obtained at https://ticketenginex.kreattivita.org.