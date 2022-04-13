On April 12, 2022, the Chamber of Engineers (CoE) and Tech.mt Foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recognising the complementary roles of both entities within the fields of STEM. This MoU will see CoE and Tech.mt working together to promote initiatives pertinent to the fields of engineering, technical professions, STEM education, opportunities within the relevant fields.

This MoU will formalise a synergistic relationship between Tech.mt, an entity created to promote the national strategy on innovative technology, and CoE, a voluntary organisation representing the engineering profession. The CoE is also keen on promoting innovative technologies and on supporting technology-based industries in Malta, in which engineers play a pivotal role.

The signing took place between Inġ. Malcolm Zammit, President of the Chamber of Engineers and Dana Farrugia, Chief Executive Officer of Tech.mt Foundation.

Farrugia, Chief Executive Officer at Tech.mt, said: “By establishing mutual agreements with entities such as the Chamber of Engineers, Tech.mt continues its focus on creating opportunities for students, graduates and academics alike. Tech.mt aims to fulfil its mission to facilitate connections between academia and industry, to ensure that the educational system keeps producing high-quality individuals across industry verticals and hence, meet the demand required to keep the local tech sector flourishing. Furthermore, promotion remains one of the main pillars of Tech.mt, and we are pleased that through mutual support initiatives with the COE, we shall continue to strengthen the missions of both organisations in this regard.”

Inġ. Zammit said: “The vision statement of the Chamber is make significant and professional con tributions to the advancement of Society. As a Chamber we feel that this collaboration with Tech.mt, which shares similar missions, is an effective way how to contribute towards the promotion of technology and opportunities within industry. This memorandum of understanding will continue to further awareness on the need of STEM careers while presenting members of the engineering profession with relevant initiatives.”

Founded between the Government of Malta and the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry to promote the National Strategy on Tech and Innovation, Tech.mt aims to continue fulfilling its mandate through such agreements, that is to actively position Malta as a tech hub of choice on both a quality and creative level, but also to ensure that the local STEM curricula can be improved and presented in a more attractive way to increase the number of students choosing them as a basis for their career in technology and thus, satisfy industry demands.

The Chamber of Engineers is a voluntary organisation representing engineers in Malta and caters for the safeguarding and advancement of the engineering profession. The CoE provides a voice to engineers through various representations and is an affiliated member of the European Federation of National Engineering Associations (FEANI). The CoE works towards the continuing development of its members and the profession through various initiatives including networking, training, events and other opportunities.