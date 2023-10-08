A memorial unveiled at Lyster Barracks at the former airfield in Ħal Far has been dedicated to all Royal Air Force, Fleet Air Arm and US Navy personnel who served there.

It was unveiled by Colonel Edric Zahra, the Deputy Commander of the Armed Forces of Malta, and by Paul Demajo Albanese, on behalf of the RNAS Ħal Far (HMS Falcon) Group.

In his speech, Demajo Albanese, an aviation historian, said despite the airfield having been heavily scarred, Ħal Far still presented a nostalgic sight of historical significance in Maltese aviation history.

The plaque on the memorial at Lyster Barracks: 'Keeping Hal Far memories alive.

The former airfield, he said, was not simply about military operations and aircraft, but also about the numerous airmen and ground crews based there between 1923 and 1978. It was also about resilience and great competence shown by airfield repair parties. In fact the airfield had never been declared unserviceable.

Lyster Barracks, which were inaugurated in December 1953, had included the Officers’ Living Quarters, with each of the four blocks, aptly named after the Mediterranean Fleet carriers –Courageous, Eagle, Glorious and Hermes. Behind the memorial is what used to be known as the ‘Smeeton Block’, named after Vice-Admiral Sir Richard Michael Smeeton, a former Commanding Officer of the Station.

In his concluding remarks, Demajo Albanese said Ħal Far will always be remembered by many past members and their families. He then thanked Nick Sellers, George Said, Len Moscrop and Jim McManus, who were present for the unveiling ceremony, for their constant and valued contribution.