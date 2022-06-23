A memorial for Victor Calvagna, president of Puttinu Cares, has been unveiled near the site in Qawra where he was involved in a fatal traffic accident late last year.

The bust is the work of sculptor Indri Attard, with a pedestal by Victor Galea.

Calvagna, 63, a much-loved paediatric cancer specialist, was hit by a car while jogging in Qawra on December 28 in an accident that drew an outpouring of grief across the country. He died a week later.

Puttinu Care, which he co-founded, assists young cancer patients who need medical care abroad.

Those present for the monument's unveiling included members of the Calvagna family, Puttinu Cares and St Paul's Bay council, on whose initiative the monument was erected.