Parts of Malta’s history risk remaining undiscovered due to the lack of a structure that caters for the collection of memories and documents from elderly people who lived those days, according to a legal historian.

Prof. Ray Mangion - head of the Legal History and Methodology Department at the University of Malta - called for the introduction of a Collective Memory Act. This law, he said, would provide a legal framework to collect all these memories.

He recounted how, some years ago, he was carrying out some research at an old people’s home when he started speaking to a man who was tucked away in a corner.

“We started talking and he gave me a detailed account of the introduction of electricity in Malta,” Prof. Mangion told the sixth edition of the Grandparents’ Parliament, which met in the Chamber of the House of Representatives.

Prof Mangion's views were supported by Speaker, Anġlu Farrugia, who said that he recently met an elderly man who had a priceless collection of documents from the Sette Giugno (1919) riots, which were not found at the National Archives.

Still no legal rights over grandchildren

Philip Chircop, founder of Fondazzjoni Nanniet Malta that organised the parliamentary sitting, said the foundation was set up to give a voice and recognition to grandparents for their contribution to society.

Unfortunately, he said, there were still cases of people who made use of the childcare services offered by grandparents but then forgot them when they could no longer offer this support.

“There are some who are abandoned by relatives and not allowed to see their grandchildren,” Mr Chircop said.

Unfortunately, he said, Maltese law did not give grandparents the right to have time with grandchildren - unless the parents allowed it.

Parliamentary Secretary Anthony Agius Decelis said that new figures issued by Eurostat showed that Malta placed second in the EU when it came to the age until which elderly people remained active - at the age of 72. Malta also ranked top on the Active Aging Index, he said.

Former MEP Marlene Mizzi said it was now time to have a EU national day of grandparents.