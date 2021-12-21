CareMalta recently unveiled two art pieces – Everlasting Memories and Tifkiriet – at Casa San Paolo and Roseville respectively.

Everlasting Memories is a sculpture in limestone by Jennings Falzon, while Tifkiriet is a piece in acrylics and soft pastels by Stephanie Borg. Both works of art are part of the Zaren Vassallo Art (ZVART) initiative launched by the Vassallo Group to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

Finished in October, both Falzon’s 1m x 70cm figurative piece, as well as Borg’s 63cm x 51.5cm drawing were commissioned by CareMalta, the group’s largest subsidiary.

The idea to create Everlasting Memories originated from a crafts project by Gaetano d’Amico, president of the residents’ committee at Casa San Paolo, who is always willing to help the home’s management team in the organisation of activities and events. Through this work, Falzon portrays the concept of everlasting memories of loved ones, family and friends – which form part of the identity of each resident.

The sculpture, carved out of natural local limestone, features an alto relief landscape in a frame and a couple in a beautiful location watching the sunrise.

Borg’s Tifkiriet (Memories) features a part of Roseville’s façade, an elderly person sitting on a bench outside and a little girl with her dog.

What inspired the artist in the first place was the home’s façade.

Nazzareno Vassallo and Zvetlana Farrugia, manager at Casa San Paolo, unveiling Everlasting Memories with (from left) Gaetano d’Amico, artist Jennings Falzon, Mario Debattista and Charlo Bonnici.

“But there’s more to Roseville. It is the elderly residents inside who bring it to life and make it complete. I also wanted to put across the idea that even as one ages, wonderful memories are still being created every day. Life does not stop with old age,” Borg said.

She added: “The idea of having an older person chatting to a girl is to bring out the importance of the inter-generational aspect and pets as therapy. Having elderly parents who are both in their 80s and not having been blessed with knowing my grandparents, as they both passed away before I was born, also hits close to home.”

Among those present at the unveiling ceremonies were Nazzareno Vassallo, chairman of the Vassallo Group, Natalie Briffa Farrugia, CEO of the CareMalta Group, Charlo Bonnici, chairperson of the ZVART committee, committee members Joe Saliba and Stephen Borg, as well as senior management team members, the homes’ management teams and a number of residents.