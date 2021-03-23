A Czech expat who has made Malta her home has fallen so in love with the island that she opened a travel blog, inviting readers to explore beautiful, little-known spots on the island.

She also launched a memory game based on Malta sights and, to mark the fourth year anniversary of her blog, she has just launched a special edition, focusing on traditional door knockers.

The Maltatina Memory Game provides a fun way of exploring the Maltese islands from one’s own home while also being a great tool for memory training.

Martina Brtnicka settled in Malta 13 years ago. In 2017, she set herself a personal challenge to visit a new spot in Malta or Gozo every weekend. Four years later, she is still discovering hidden corners and she shares her experience regularly on her blog Maltatina.

“I hear complaints that there is nothing to do in Malta and that you can see it all in a week but that’s simply not true,” the photographer and entrepreneur says.

“The Maltese islands have so much to offer and I want to remind locals, expats and tourists alike about places that they may have forgotten or don’t even know exist.”

Martina Brtnicka

The blog’s first set of merchandise was a game to inspire exploring. Also known as the Concentration Game, Match & Match, Pairs or Pexeso, the Maltatina Memory Game is a great tool for memory training, according to Brtnicka. Each game also includes index listings of all featured places, with photos taken by her.

“I believe it to be a fun way to explore the islands from your own home and learning all about them while spending a quality time with friends and family. You can then visit the spots that catch your eye,” Brtnicka continues.

The entrepreneur has more creative projects in the pipeline, one of which is the launch of a range of postcards featuring Maltese door knockers later this year as well as a travel diary with weekly travel tips for 2022.

“Now more than ever, I encourage people to get outside. I encourage them to spend their free time discovering beautiful hidden gems, appreciating nature and relishing Malta’s stunning countryside. If my games inspire you to go out and explore, stay physically active and appreciate this little island in the Mediterranean a bit more, it will have been worth it,” she says.

For more information, visit www.maltatina.com.